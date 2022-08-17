Timely Hitting Pushes Threshers by Tortugas 7-6 in Extra Innings

August 17, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - In a back-and-forth affair, the Clearwater Threshers squeezed by the Daytona Tortugas 7-6 in 10 innings in the six-game series opener on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Right-hander Victor Vargas, on MiLB rehab from Jersey Shore, made the start on the mound for Clearwater on the mound and allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in five innings of work.

The Threshers (15-28, 50-58) opened the scoring in the second inning on a solo home run by first baseman Chad Castillo. It was Castillo's second homer of the season and the ball traveled 430 feet out to left-center to make it 1-0.

After the Tortugas (13-28, 42-64) pushed home two runs in the bottom of the third to grab a 2-1 lead, the Threshers responded in the top of fourth with another solo home run by Caleb Ricketts. It was Ricketts' second long ball of the season, as the catcher has already recorded 13 hits and five RBI in his first nine games with Clearwater.

Daytona scratched across the go-ahead run in the fifth to make it 3-2, before the Threshers answered again with a big sixth inning. Ricketts drew a walk, Cade Fergus singled and Troy Schreffler walked to load the bases for Erick Brito. The shortstop cleared the bases with a three-run double to left field to give the visitors a 5-3 lead.

Right-handed reliever Cam Wynne entered in the bottom of the sixth for the Threshers and allowed one run on two hits, including an RBI double by Jack Rogers to trim the lead to 5-4. In the eighth, the Tortugas were able to bring home the tying run off righty Daniel Harper to even the contest 5-5.

After both teams went scoreless in the ninth, the game entered an extra frame as the Threshers pushed home two runs on an RBI single by Schreffler and a bases loaded walk by Hao Yu Lee in the tenth to make it 7-5.

Left-hander Tristan Garnett remained on the mound for the Threshers in the bottom of the tenth, and in his second inning of work, allowed one unearned run and struck out one to preserve the 7-6 victory and his third win of the season. The Tortugas stranded the tying run at second base and also had a runner thrown out at home in the 10th inning.

Clearwater and Daytona will meet again in game two of the six-game set on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Starlyn Castillo (0-5, 8.79 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Threshers, with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set to begin at 6:55 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.