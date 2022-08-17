Palm Beach Continues Playoff Push against Fort Myers

The Palm Beach Cardinals welcome the visiting Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this week, with playoff implications in play. With just four weeks remaining in the season, Palm Beach (54-52, 24-18 second half) is tied atop the Florida State League East division second-half standings. Each game matters for the remainder of 2022 as the Cardinals look to earn the right to face the first-half winner St. Lucie Mets in a best-of-three division championship series in September.

While there is plenty of on-field action, there's also plenty of off-the-field fun to be had this week in Jupiter!

Wednesday, August 17

Probable Pitching Matchup: Malik Barrington vs. Tink Hence

Catch the Cardinals' No. 9 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline in action this Wednesday! Tink Hence has been highly efficient in his first full-season Minor League campaign. In 38 innings pitched in 2022, the Arkansas native has struck out 64 batters, and accumulated an ERA of 1.18. His WHIP stands at a 0.79 clip while opposing batters hit a paltry .157 against the 2020 MLB Draft pick.

Former MLB catcher Charles Johnson will be tossing the first pitch ahead of Wednesday's game! The Fort Pierce native stared at the University of Miami, where he played for the Hurricanes from 1990-92. Johnson would be drafted by the Florida Marlins in 1992 and make his Big League debut in 1994. The career .245 hitter was a member of the Marlins' 1997 World Series Championship team, before stints with the Dodgers, Orioles, and White Sox. The righty had a second tenure with the Marlins from 2001-02 before finishing his career with the Rockies and Devil Rays, where he played his final game in 2005.

Johnson will be signing autographs from approximately 6:35 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday!

It's also Silver Sluggers Wednesday at the park! All members of our age 55+ fan club receive free tickets to the game, as well as a hot dog and soda at the park! Plus, win prizes in our baseball bingo contest!

Thursday, August 18

Probable Pitching Matchup: Mike Paredes vs. Yonael Dominguez

WPTV-TV NBC-5 sports anchor Theo Dorsey will be throwing the first pitch on Thursday! Hailing from Missouri City, Tex., Dorsey attended Hampton University and began his career as a TV reporter in South Georgia and Greensboro, N.C. In addition to his current role at the West Palm Beach station, he can be heard on ESPN 106.3 FM's "Josh Cohen and the Home Team."

Did someone say Thirsty Thursday? Enjoy $1, $2, and $3 beer specials at the park with the one-time purchase of a reusable solo cup! Thirsty Thursday is presented by Southern Eagle Distributing!

Friday, August 19

Probable Pitching Matchup: Pierson Ohl vs. Jose Davila

Friday night will be All-You-Can-Eat Night at the park! Wear your stretchy pants, because our All-You-Can-Eat ticket package will include unlimited hot dogs, mini nachos, mini pretzels, soft drinks, peanuts, and ice cream! The All-You-Can-Eat ticket package is $25 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

Not feeling the buffet? We're still selling regular tickets to the game, and we'd love to celebrate the start of the weekend with you!

Saturday, August 20

TBD vs. Trent Baker

August 20 is Teacher Appreciation Night at RDCS, presented by the Hanley Foundation and WPEC CBS-12! All teachers get free admission to the game, as we thank all educators for the vital role they play in our community! Two first pitches will be delivered by WPEC anchors!

Also, enjoy Kids Club Saturday at the ballpark! All members of our kids club ages 15 and under will receive a free ticket to the game, plus a hot dog and soda and our concession stands! After the game, all kids in attendance will have the opportunity to sprint the bases!

Trent Baker will also be pitching, with the Austin, Tex. native having proven himself as one of Palm Beach's most dependable arms this season. Having pitched exactly 100 innings coming into the week, the right-handed prospect has started in 21 games with a 3.33 ERA. In Baker's last home outing on August 4, he tossed seven scoreless innings as the Beach Birds flew to victory over their in-stadium rivals, the Jupiter Hammerheads.

As we start to round 3rd base in 2022, we'd love to have you out at the park for Palm Beach's second-to-last home series! Looking ahead, the Cardinals will travel to St. Lucie for a six-game series from August 23-28 before returning home to face Daytona for their final regular season week at RDCS. The team will conclude the regular season at Dunedin before the league enters postseason play!

