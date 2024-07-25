Time Changed for Sunday's Game against Ogden
July 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC News Release
Sunday's Northern Colorado Owlz game against the Ogden Raptors will now take place at 1:05 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch. We apologize for any miscommunication or inconvenience.
We are looking forward to having you at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium to cheer on the Owlz!
Please reach out with any questions or concerns!
If you are still looking for tickets for Sunday, they start at just $10!
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2024
- Time Changed for Sunday's Game against Ogden - Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC - Central Valley Fuego FC
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Forward Madison FC
- Velocity Welcomes Charlotte Independence for Consequential League Match - Spokane Velocity FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.