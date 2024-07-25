Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC

July 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

This Saturday, July 27th, things get super as Central Valley Fuego FC will face South Georgia Tormenta FC for the third time in the 2024 season. Fans will enjoy the excitement of the match in a vibrant atmosphere, blending the thrill of soccer with the magic of the Marvel universe as we celebrate Marvel Super Hero Night!

HISTORY VS. SOUTH GEORGIA TORMENTA FC

Central Valley Fuego FC and South Georgia Tormenta FC have been facing each other since the 2022 season. This Saturday's game marks the third time the two teams play each other in the 2024 season, so let's take a look back at their previous matches.

Since 2022, Central Valley Fuego and South Georgia Tormenta have played a total of seven matches. Across these matches, Fuego has scored 15 goals in total, with the teams being tied 3-3. In their most recent match (Round 6 of the USL Jagermeister Cup) the two teams ended the match in a penalty kick shoot-out with Tormenta emerging victorious.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

In the past 7 days, the team has had a busy week. From securing the first home win against Spokane, to losing a rescheduled match against Forward Madison. With Torr and Cromwell out for this next match due to red cards from Match 10, Fuego will have to replace two crucial members of their line up to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC.

NEXT MATCH:

On August 3rd, Central Valley Fuego FC hits the road as they take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on their turf, aiming to take revenge from their loss in Match 5 at home.

SNAPSHOT: #TRMvCV

Saturday, July 27, 2024

8:00 PM PT Kickoff

Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CVvTRM Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

CV: 1-7-2

TRM: 4-6-3

