Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

July 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

FMFC plays their last home match in their four-game home stretch at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, July 27th. They'll face Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, who have scored the most goals in the Jagermeister Cup so far with 18. The match starts at 7pm CT and tickets can still be purchased here.

HISTORY AGAINST NORTHERN COLORADO HAILSTORM FC

In the last six meetings, Forward Madison has only beaten Northern Colorado once. Last season, the Hailstorm knocked Forward out of the playoffs in the first round, beating the 'Mingos 4-1.

This is the first time these two teams have played each other this season.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

In their rescheduled match against Central Valley Fuego FC on Wednesday, Forward Madison finished with a 2-1 win at home.

Christian Chaney scored his fifth goal of the regular season in the first half, and Devin Boyce recorded the winning goal of the night and his fourth of the season with an assist from super-sub Wolfgang Prentice.

NEXT MATCH

FMFC hit the road to play rivals, Union Omaha, on Saturday, August 3rd. Fans can cheer on the 'Mingos in the Forward Club for the FMFC Watch Party presented by New Glarus. Doors open at 6pm and kickoff is at 7pm CT.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvNCO

Saturday, July 27th, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

7/27 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvNCO Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 6-1-4

NCO: 3-4-3

