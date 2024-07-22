Timbers2 Secure Two Points in 0-0 Road Draw against Ventura County FC

July 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.  - Timbers2 earned two points away from home Sunday night, playing to a 0-0 draw and winning the ensuing penalty-kick shootout by a score of 3-2 against Ventura County FC at William Rolland Stadium. Goalkeeper Carver Miller made five saves, including three in the shootout, helping T2 record its fifth shutout of the season. With the result, the club climbed to ninth place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings with 10 regular season matches remaining.

Miller Stands Out

Starting in his eighth match of the season, Carver Miller ensured Timbers2 returns to Portland with multiple points. His one-on-one save against Javier Corona with fewer than 30 seconds remaining in regulation secured the draw and his second clean sheet of the 2024 campaign. In penalty kicks, the goalkeeper saved three of Ventura County's four attempts as T2 won its third penalty-kick shootout of the season (vs. VAN, vs. HOU), and first with Miller in net.

Notable Trends

T2 has now earned three results in its last four away matches, picking up six points (1-1-2) in that span. Notably, the match against Ventura County marked the third time Timbers2 has taken multiple points away from home so far this season (at MIN, at VAN). T2 is in a four-way tie for most penalty-kick shootouts in MLS NEXT Pro play this season, having participated in eight. With the shootout victory, Timbers2 became the first club to defeat Ventura County (prev. 7-0) in penalties.

Goal-Scoring Plays

None

Notes

T2 recorded its third shootout victory of the season.

Carver Miller is the second T2 goalkeeper to lead the club to a penalty-kick shootout win this season, joining Trey Muse (2).

Miller made five saves in the match, including three stopped penalties in the shootout.

With the shootout victory, Timbers2 became the first club to defeat Ventura County (prev. 7-0) in penalties.

T2 is in a four-way tie for most penalty-kick shootouts in MLS NEXT Pro play this season (8).

Timbers2 recorded their fifth clean sheet of the 2024 campaign.

Miller earned his second clean sheet of the season.

Tonight marked T2's third result in its last four road matches (1-1-2).

Additionally, it was the third time T2 took multiple points on the road this season.

T2 and Ventura face off for a third and final time Sept. 17 at Providence Park.

Next Game

Timbers2 close out a two-game matchweek against Sporting Kansas City II at 8:00 p.m. (Pacific) Thursday, July 25, at Providence Park. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (4-6-8, 23pts) at Ventura County FC (6-4-8, 33pts)

July 21, 2024  - William Rolland Stadium (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

None

Shootout Summary:

1 VCFC: Arnold  - Save

1 POR: Penn - Goal

2 VCFC: Lepley  - Goal

2 POR: Neville - Goal

3 VCFC: Miller- Goal

3 POR: Johnston - Save

4 VCFC: Parente  - Save

4 POR: Pope - Goal

5 VCFC: Perez - Save

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Clegg (caution), 75

POR: Santos (caution), 87

Lineups:

POR:  GK Miller, D Rad, D Clegg, D Ferdinand, D Jones-Riley (Neville, 79), M Pope, M Enriquez (Najib, 68), M Johnston, M Penn, F Linhares, F Ikoba (Santos, 68)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Van Pelt, D Jura, D Nystrom, M Moreno, M Mendoza, F Eisenberg

TOTAL SHOTS:  10  (Penn, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3  (Penn, Pope, Ikoba 1); FOULS:  12  (Ikoba, Pope,  2); OFFSIDES:  0; CORNER KICKS:  4; SAVES:  5

VCFC:  GK Scott, D Dalgado, D Essengue, D Tchouante, D Tarczynski-Miller, M Arnold, M Parente, M Karani (Corona, 86), M Lepley, M Diaz (Perez, 82), F Bibout

Substitutes Not Used: GK Adams, D Casillas, D Martinez, M Schelotto, M Lopez, F Villalpando, F Hernandez

TOTAL SHOTS:  12  (Lepley, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL:  5  (Tchouante, Karani, Bibout, Corona, Perez, 1); FOULS:  9 (Arnold, Parente, 2); OFFSIDES:  2; CORNER KICKS:  8; SAVES:  3

Referee: Adam Zarrin

Assistant Referees: Mark Novosel, Karsten Gillwald

Fourth Official: Felix Granados

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

