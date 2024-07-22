Huntsville City FC Update

July 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City FC will return home for the first time in 29 days to host Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to celebrate the 2nd annual Space Night. Tickets to the match can be purchased here.

On Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. CT, Huntsville defender Chris Applewhite will participate in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Applewhite will be the second Huntsville player to play in the game, following forward Adem Sipić's appearance in the game in 2023.

Parent club Nashville Soccer Club will introduce B.J. Callaghan as the second head coach in club history on Friday, July 26 at 3 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. The former U.S. Men's National Team Assistant officially joined the club today, and will make his touchline debut in the team's Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage opener versus Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Defender Chris Applewhite in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game: MLS NEXT All-Stars vs. MLS NEXT All-Stars (Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. CT)

Streaming on MLSSoccer.com

Huntsville City FC vs. Atlanta United 2 (Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

