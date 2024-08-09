Timbers2 Draws Austin FC II, Takes Two Points from Shootout Win

August 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







With two goals from Marvin Loría and one from Tega Ikoba, Timbers2 rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 draw against Austin FC II on Thursday night at Providence Park. T2 is now unbeaten in its last five matches.

PORTLAND, Ore.  - Timbers2 rallied from a two-goal deficit to draw Austin FC II by a score of 3-3 and earned two points Thursday night at Providence Park. Marvin Loría notched a brace, while Tega Ikoba scored in a third consecutive match as T2 extended its unbeaten streak to a fifth straight match.

Building Momentum

Tonight marked T2's fifth straight result (2-0-3) in a run that stretches back to a 1-1 draw against Real Monarchs on July 14. The club has scored 10 goals in that span, with Ikoba netting 5, Loría notching 3 and Kyle Linhares and Josh Penn each scoring once. Additionally, T2 has taken at least a point from eight of its last 10 matches at Providence Park, while earning the extra point in their last two penalty-kick shootouts.

Front Three Production

With their goals tonight, Ikoba notched his fifth in Portland's last three matches while Loría improved his season tally to three across two appearances. Ikoba joins Penn and Linhares for the team lead in goals with five. Additionally, with his brace, Loría became the fifth individual player to net at least two goals in the same match (Fogaça, Pope, Bunbury, Ikoba). Notably, T2's three-man front line of Ikoba, Penn and Linhares have combined to score 15 of the club's 33 goals so far this season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

ATX - Micah Burton (CJ Fodrey), 2nd minute: Running down the right channel, Jimmy Farkarlun sent a cross to the back post, which CJ Fodrey headed into the path of Micah Burton. The forward then used his right foot to dispatch the ball into the back of the net.

ATX - Micah Burton (Rubén Bonachera), 10th minute: Micah Burton got his right foot to a cross sent in by Rubén Bonachera and redirected the ball into the goal.

POR - Marvin Loría, 20th minute: After T2's high pressure forced a turnover, Marvin Loría won the ball in the final third and dribbled toward net before using his left foot to fire a shot into the far-post corner.

POR - Tega Ikoba (Josh Penn), 32nd minute: A direct pass over the top from Tyler Clegg sprung Josh Penn into space. The forward then sent a low cross into the path of Tega Ikoba, who used his left heel behind his back to guide the ball into the lower-right corner of the goal.

POR - Marvin Loría (Alex Moreno), 45+2 minute: Alex Moreno used his right foot to slip a pass into the path of Marvin Loría, who received the ball in stride and cut it back onto his left foot to unleash a curling shot from the top of the box that found the top-left corner of the net.

ATX - CJ Fodrey (Jimmy Farkarlun), 59th minute: From the left half-space, Jimmy Farkarlun swung in a cross with his left foot that found the head of a leaping CJ Fodrey, who nodded the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Notes:

With tonight's draw, Timbers2 extended their unbeaten run to five games (2W, 3D) dating back to July 14.

The club has scored 10 goals in the five-match span.

Additionally, T2 has taken at least a point from eight of their last 10 home matches (4-2-4).

With a brace in tonight's match, Loría has now scored three goals in two MLS NEXT Pro appearances this season.

Loría's three goals is the second-highest mark on the team.

With his goal in the 32 minute, Ikoba increased his season goal tally to five.

Ikoba joins Penn and Linhares for the team lead in goals with five.

The three forwards have accounted for 15 of T2's 33 goals scored so far this season.

Ikoba has scored all five of his goals this season in T2's last three consecutive matches.

Loría has netted in consecutive home matches.

Penn's assist on Ikoba's goal marked his seventh contribution of the season (5G, 2A).

Alex Moreno notched his second assist of the season when he set up Loría's goal before halftime.

Tonight's penalty-kick shootout was T2's ninth of the season.

It was also the club's second consecutive penalty-shootout victory.

Next Game

Timbers2 next plays away against LAFC 2 on August 16 at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and is set to be broadcast on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (6-6-9,  31pts) vs Austin FC II (3-6-10,  22pts)

August 8, 2024  - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

ATX: Burton (Fodrey), 2

ATX: Burton (Bonachera), 10

POR: Loría, 20

POR: Ikoba (Penn), 32

POR: Loría (Moreno), 45+2

ATX: Fodrey (Farkarlun), 59

Shootout Summary:

1 ATX: Fodrey  - Goal

1 POR: Pope - Goal

2 ATX: Touré  - Goal

2 POR: Loría - Goal

3 ATX: Bonachera - Goal

3 POR: Ikoba - Goal

4 ATX: Abarca  - Goal

4 POR: Linhares - Goal

5 ATX: Mazzaferro - Goal

5 POR: Clegg - Goal

6 ATX: Alstrup - Goal

6 POR: Rad - Goal

7 ATX: Ramírez - Goal

7 POR: Bunbury - Goal

8 ATX: Pineau - Miss

8 POR: Eisenberg - Goal

Misconduct Summary:

ATX: Ramírez (caution), 68

POR: Clegg (caution), 78

ATX: Louis Jean (caution), 88

ATX: De Nanda (caution), 90+5

Lineups:

POR:  GK Miller, D Neville (Pope, 64), D Clegg, D Ferdinand, D Rad, D Jura (Bunbury, 89), M Moreno (Mendoza, 64), M Johnston (Eisenberg, 90), F Penn (Linhares, 71), F Ikoba, F Loría

Substitutes Not Used: GK Bilichuk, D Nystrom, M Nuñez, M Najib

TOTAL SHOTS:  20  (Penn, Ikoba, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8  (Loría, Ikoba, 3); FOULS:  9  (Clegg, Johnston, Moreno,  2); OFFSIDES:  3; CORNER KICKS:  4; SAVES:  1

ATX: GK Alstrup, D Bonachera, D Mazzaferro, D Van Rijn (De Anda, 75), D Gomez (Pineau, 57), M Touré, M Ramírez, M Torres (Byaruhanga, 45), F Fodrey, F Burton (Abarca, 66), F Farkarlun (Louis Jean, 66)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cervantes, D Wolff, M Arellano, F Garcia

TOTAL SHOTS:  8  (Fodrey, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL:  4  (Fodrey, Burton, 2); FOULS:  10 (Multiple players, 1); OFFSIDES:  0; CORNER KICKS:  1; SAVES:  5

Referee: Servando Berna

Assistant Referees: Eric Krueger, Christian Lara

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 9, 2024

Timbers2 Draws Austin FC II, Takes Two Points from Shootout Win - Portland Timbers 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.