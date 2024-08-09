Toronto FC II Sign TFC Academy Product Marko Stojadinovic

August 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed defender Marko Stojadinovic to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. He will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"Marko has become a standout player at the MLS NEXT Pro level, demonstrating a keen ability to adapt to various defensive roles while showcasing exceptional technical ability on the ball," said Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini. "His ability to seamlessly shift between different tactical roles and his remarkable technical prowess make him a vital asset to the team. With his skill set and consistency, Marko is poised for a bright future and we look forward to his positive impact as he continues to progress towards the next level."

Stojadinovic, 20, made his Toronto FC II debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 27, 2023, and has made 32 appearances (22 starts) across two MLS NEXT Pro seasons (2023, 2024). The Caledon, Ontario native has registered two assists for TFC II, including his first assist for the club in a 6-1 victory against Inter Miami CF II on July 21, 2023. In 2022, he had a short stint with German club SC Verl U19 of the A-Junioren Bundesliga and made his debut against 1.FC Köln U19 on August 14, 2022. Prior to the Young Reds, Stojadinovic originally joined the TFC Academy in February 2015 and represented the Academy across all age groups after spending four years with Brampton Youth Soccer Club and Woodbridge Soccer Club.

At the international level, Stojadinovic represented Canada at the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, recording two assists and appearing in all five of the team's games at the tournament.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign defender Marko Stojadinovic to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

MARKO STOJADINOVIC

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 175 lbs.

Birthdate: May 3, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Caledon, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC Academy

