Timbers2 Announce Roster Status Updates Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

November 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 announced today their current roster status ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Timbers Academy products Adolfo Enriquez, Sawyer Jura, Alex Moreno, Noah Santos, and the club's 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick Kyle Linhares are all under contract through the 2025 season. Additionally, Mataeo Bunbury and Blake Pope signed new one-year contracts, while Reo Griffiths signed a six-month contract. Lastly, T2 exercised the option on Malcolm Johnston's contract.

Timbers2 declined the options on Carver Miller and Braxton Najib. Ryan Bilichuk, Tyler Clegg, Keesean Ferdinand, Harvey Neville, Josh Penn, Kaveh Rad and Jaden Jones-Riley are all out of contract and were released.

Timbers2 finished the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season in 11th place of the Western Conference with a mark of 8-10-10 (38 pts).

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.