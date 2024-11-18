Chattanooga Football Club Re-Signs Markus Naglestad

November 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has re-signed forward and club record goalscorer Markus Naglestad to a one-year contract until the end of the 2025 season, pending federation and league approval.

The 33-year-old from Kristiansand, Norway will join CFC for the 2025 season after having re-joined the team for the final two months of the 2024 season.

Naglestad made six appearances in MLS NEXT Pro last year, and he provided one assist, while converting two penalties in shootouts.

He had a decorated spell with the club from 2021-2023, scoring a club-record 58 career goals, recording 16 career assists in 87 total games, including friendlies.

"We want to be a well balanced team in all aspects," said Chattanooga Football Club Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Markus brings experience and a goal-scoring ability that is always difficult to find in the market. We have full belief that he will score some important goals for CFC in 2025."

"We know he can score goals," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "I've watched him score a lot of goals in the two-and-a-half years of him being here. We have a good relationship with him, he has a good relationship with the club and the city. He's someone who wants to be here, and we want to have him here. Everything lines up.

"It's difficult to find a goalscorer. Whether he plays 90 minutes or 90 seconds, he's going to do everything he can to try and get the team to score. He showed that in the games he came on last season, even though he didn't score himself, he was heavily involved in creating chances for himself and for others and had some good moments. He's another player with some maturity, who's been a professional, knows what it takes, and that's what we need in the locker room to help support our younger professionals as they transition from wherever they've been. He takes care of himself, he's in great shape, he loves the game and has a passion for the game. He's here because he wants to be here."

Naglestad expressed his excitement upon re-signing with Chattanooga Football Club for the 2025 season.

"It's meant a lot ever since I got here in 2021," said Naglestad. "I felt at home instantly and that's the main reason I'm still here today. It's an honor to put on this shirt and a privilege to represent this club and this city."

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Markus Naglestad

Pronunciation: mar-cus NAH-gluh-stahd

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Date Of Birth: April 26, 1991

Age: 33

Birthplace: Kristiansand, Norway

Citizenship: Norway

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Markus Naglestad to a one-year deal.

