Timbers, Thorns FC Announce Rosters for Green Is Gold Charity Match at Providence Park on June 26

June 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC today announced their rosters for the Green is Gold Charity Match, a mixed-teams scrimmage to benefit the environment, set to kickoff at 7 p.m. (Pacific) Wednesday, June 26, at Providence Park. The 60-minute, full-field match will be streamed live on timbers.com.

Timbers midfielder Diego Chara and Thorns FC defender Meaghan Nally Co-Captained Team Green, selecting Christine Sinclair, Felipe Mora and Jessie Fleming among others. Timbers defender Eric Miller and Thorns FC defender Gabby Provenzano Co-Captained Team Gold, selecting Evander, Sophia Smith and Jonathan Rodríguez among others.

The Team Selection Event, hosted by KGW's Orlando Sanchez, was livestreamed Wednesday afternoon on Timbers.com and is available to be replayed HERE. Done in a snake draft format, each side alternated picks between Timbers and Thorns FC players.

Club legends Jack Jewsbury and Diego Valeri were both selected in the fourth round of today's selection event, with Jewsbury selected to Team Green and Valeri to Team Gold. Jewsbury, the club's first-ever captain and MLS All-Star, makes his return to the Providence Park pitch for the first time since October 2016. Valeri, the most decorated player in club history, is set to take the field at Providence Park for the first time since the 2021 MLS Cup Final.

June 26 marks the second-ever mixed scrimmage between the Timbers and Thorns FC. The two sides last hosted a mixed teams charity match at Providence Park on April 27, 2022, in front of 16,921 fans. The match, 'PTFC for Peace', raised over $600,000 for UNICEF's relief efforts in Ukraine.

Supported by Daimler Truck North America, Intel, KeyBank, SeatGeek and TikTok, the Green is Gold Charity Match is free to the public with an encouraged donation to nonprofits The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green. The June 26 kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be streamed live on timbers.com. All seating for the event will be general admission and redeemable through SeatGeek with an option to donate while acquiring a ticket. All donations made through the ticketing process will support The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green's initiatives. Tickets are available HERE.

Fans in attendance and those watching remotely will have various opportunities to contribute to The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green's efforts and can visit Give Online to make donations.

TEAM GREEN

Name Club

Diego Chara Timbers

Meaghan Nally Thorns FC

Sam Coffey Thorns FC

Cristhian Paredes Timbers

Christine Sinclair Thorns FC

Jack Jewsbury Timbers (alumni)

Santiago Moreno Timbers

Reyna Reyes Thorns FC

Lauren Kozal Thorns FC

Claudio Bravo Timbers

Felipe Mora Timbers

Jessie Fleming Thorns FC

Zac McGraw Timbers

Isa Obaze Thorns FC

Dairon Asprilla Timbers

Payton Linnehan Thorns FC

Olivia Moultrie Thorns FC

Ana Dias Thorns FC

Emily Alvarado Thorns FC

Dario Zuparic Timbers

Juan Mosquera Timbers

Marvin Loría Timbers

Olivia Wade-Katoa Thorns FC

Izzy D'Aquila Thorns FC

Hunter Sulte Timbers

Max Crépeau Timbers

Morgan Weaver Thorns FC

TEAM GOLD

Name Club

Eric Miller Timbers

Gabby Provenzano Thorns FC

Hina Sugita Thorns FC

Evander Timbers

Sophia Smith Thorns FC

Diego Valeri Timbers (alumni)

David Ayala Timbers

Marie Müller Thorns FC

Becky Sauerbrunn Thorns FC

James Pantemis Timbers

Kelli Hubly Thorns FC

Eryk Williamson Timbers

Meghan Klingenberg Thorns FC

Trey Muse Timbers

Janine Beckie Thorns FC

Antony Timbers

Shelby Hogan Thorns FC

Jonathan Rodríguez Timbers

Kat Asman Thorns FC

Nicole Payne Thorns FC

Marissa Sheva Thorns FC

Larrys Mabiala Timbers

Nathan Fogaça Timbers

Mallie McKenzie Thorns FC

Kamal Miller Timbers

Bella Bixby Thorns FC

Tega Ikoba Timbers

Miguel Araujo Timbers

