Portland Thorns 2024-24 Concacaf W Champions Cup Schedule Unveiled

June 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns FC Group Stage schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup has been revealed, with the Thorns set to host Club América Femenil and Santa Fé FC at Providence Park for two of the four Group Stage matches.

The tournament itself will consist of four rounds, the Preliminary Round, the Group Stage, where each team will play two home matches and two road matches, the Semifinals and the Final which is set to be played in May of 2025.

Portland will begin the tournament on Wednesday, September 4, when they welcome Club América to Providence Park at 7:00 p.m. PT. The team will then travel to San Diego to face fellow NWSL foes, San Diego Wave, on Wednesday, September 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT. On Tuesday, October 1, the Thorns will host Santa Fé FC, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT. Finally, Portland will complete the Group Stage by traveling to face the winner of the Preliminary Round on Tuesday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

The top two finishers in each of the groups during the Group Stage will advance to the Semifinals. Should Portland advance out of the Group Stage they will face one of five opponents from Group A, including Gotham FC, Tigres UANL (Mexico), CF Monterrey (Mexico), Alajuelense (Costa Rica) and Frazsiers Whip Women FC (Jamaica.)

The Concacaf W Champions Cup is the sole path through which Concacaf clubs can qualify for the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup. FIFA recently announced that the first edition will feature 16 clubs and be played between January and February 2026.

