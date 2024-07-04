Timbers Sign Adolfo Enriquez, Sawyer Jura to Short-Term Agreements from T2

July 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers signed T2 midfielder Adolfo Enriquez and defender Sawyer Jura to short-term agreements ahead of tonight's road match against FC Dallas, the club announced today. Kickoff between Portland and FC Dallas is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) at Toyota Stadium with a broadcast available on MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Tonight marks Enriquez's first-ever call up to the Timbers. The 18-year-old Timbers Academy product made his professional debut with Timbers2 in a match against Real Monarchs on Sept. 3, 2022, and signed his first professional contract ahead of the 2024 season. Enriquez has appeared in 14 matches (13 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro play so far this season, contributing an assist. Notably, Enriquez is the fourth T2 player to sign a short-term agreement with the first team this season (Tyler Clegg, Kyle Linhares, Jura).

Jura, 18, receives his fourth and final Timbers call-up of the 2024 MLS campaign. The defender is under contract with T2 through 2025 and is set to fully join the first team as a Homegrown Player in 2026 through the 2027 MLS season. The Bend, Oregon native made his professional debut for T2 on Aug. 27, 2022, and has since made 19 appearances (13 starts) for the MLS NEXT Pro side. This season, Jura has made nine appearances (all starts) for T2, registering two goals and one assist.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.