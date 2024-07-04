Crew Come Away With 2-0 Win Over Nashville SC

July 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COLUMBUS - The Crew earned a 2-0 win against Nashville SC in tonight's home match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Black & Gold have 36 points through their first 19 matches of the season, marking the second most in Club history (2010, 37 points, 11-4-4).

Over the last 30 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 20 and only lost one contest, dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost one of their past 21 MLS regular season home matches (14-1-6).

The Crew hold an unbeaten MLS record (8-0-2) when scoring first this year.

The Club has registered 31 multi-goal matches (21 in 2023, 10 in 2024) since 2023, the most in the league over that span.

Columbus has allowed a league-best 18 goals through 19 matches played, the third-fewest goals allowed by the Crew though 19 matches in Club history.

The Crew recorded a 57.6 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 17th consecutive MLS match with more possession than their opponent.

The Black & Gold earned a season-high nine corners tonight.

Forward Christian Ramirez scored the opening goal for Columbus in the 30th minute of the match.

Ramirez registered his fourth goal of the season and 47th career.

Ramirez has scored all four of his goals in his last six appearances for the Black & Gold.

Forward Diego Rossi scored in the 65th minute, his third of the season.

Rossi posted his sixth goal of the season and eighth across all competitions. It marked the sixth goal in his last seven MLS appearances for the Crew.

Midfielder Yaw Yeboah provided the assist to Rossi's score, his career-best sixth of the season.

Forward Cucho Hernández provided the assist to Ramirez's score and the secondary assist to Rossi's score, extending his goal contribution streak to five matches (six goals, five assists).

Cucho has six assists to complement his team-best 10 goals this year.

With tonight's assists, the Colombian now ranks 15th in all-time assists for the Crew with 20.

Cucho has 35 goal contributions (27 goals, eight assists) in his last 34 appearances across all competitions.

Hernández has recorded 27 goal contributions (20 goals, seven assists) in his last 22 MLS regular season matches.

Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe sustained one foul, the 743rd sustained fouls of his career. He is three shy from matching Davy Arnaud (746) for the most MLS regular season fouls sustained in league history.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte registered his sixth shutout of the season across all competitions. It marks his 13th career MLS shutout and 16th across all competitions (two postseason, one Concacaf Champions Cup).

Today's attendance of 20,411 marked the 26th consecutive MLS sellout at Lower.com Field, including postseason. All nine MLS home matches at Lower.com Field have been sellouts this year.

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 4, 2024

Crew Come Away With 2-0 Win Over Nashville SC - Columbus Crew 2

