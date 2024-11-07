Timber Rattlers Holiday and Sconnie Plan Ticket Packages Available for Christmas

November 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Special ticket packages for the 2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season are available now to assist you in your Christmas shopping for the baseball fans in your life. Holiday Packages presented by Kwik Trip and Sconnie Plans may be purchased through the Ticket Office starting today!

The Holiday Package presented by Kwik Trip includes four undated ticket vouchers for the 2025 home schedule, a single-game parking pass, a Timber Rattlers Winter Hat or an Udder Tuggers Ornament, an exclusive card set of select Wisconsin Timber Rattlers players, and a $10 gift card from Kwik Trip.

The Sconnie Plan is ten undated ticket vouchers. This option allows the person who receives your gift the ability to select any combination of ten home games to attend during the 2025 Timber Rattlers season. If they want to attend ten Timber Rattlers home games alone during the season, they can do that. If they want to bring you to five games, they can do that. If they want to bring you and eight other friends to one game, they can do that, too.

This package includes an exclusive 2025 Sconnie Plan t-shirt and an order of cheese curds with the ticket vouchers.

Holiday Pack : Reserved Bleacher Seat $55 or Box Seat $65

Sconnie Plan : Grass Seat $99, Reserved Bleacher Seat $119, or Box Seat $149

Other ticket packages are also available for Christmas, including the 2025 Bobblehead Ticket Package, Full-Season, Half-Season, Flex Plans, and Seven or Ten-game mini-plans.

To order any of the available ticket packages, contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152, click on the links provided in this article, or stop at the Timber Rattlers Box Office between 9:00 am and 5:00pm from Monday through Friday.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, begin their 2025 season at home on Friday, April 4 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 6:40pm CDT.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.