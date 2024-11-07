Cubs Announce Black Friday Ticket Package

November 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - One of the most sought-after ticket packages are back for the 2024 holiday shopping season! The South Bend Cubs Black Friday ticket package will be available at midnight on Friday, November 29. Only 100 packages are available.

The offer includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2025 regular season game. These vouchers can be redeemed after single-game tickets go on sale. On sale information will be released later this winter.

NEW for 2024: This package includes a $25 Cubs Den Team Store gift certificate. This certificate can be used immediately or can be saved to shop during the season. Gift certificate expires September 30, 2025.

Also included in the Black Friday deal are four single game parking passes, two Toyota Fun Zone wristbands, four tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center batting cages, and $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be used at the Box Office, any Four Winds Field concession stands, and the Cubs Den Team Store.

The Cubs Den Team Store has also announced their 2024 Holiday Sale schedule which include one day flash sales and their annual Black Friday deals. More details are available.

Valued over $230, this all-inclusive holiday bundle is $109 with only 100 available for purchase. Ticket packages can be purchased starting at midnight on Friday, November 29 at SouthBendCubs.com. Packages must be purchased online and are not available by phone or at the Box Office. Package price does not include $10 processing and handling fee.

The South Bend Cubs kickoff the 2025 season on the road at Beloit on April 4. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 8 against the Peoria Chiefs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with fireworks after the game. Season tickets and group packages are available now by calling the box office at (574) 235-9988.

