Timber Rattlers Fans' Choice Bobblehead Vote Starts Now

GRAND CHUTE, WI - It's time! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Pick 'N Save have announced the nominees for the Fans' Choice Bobblehead for the game on Sunday, May 22. Now, it is up to the fans to pick the winner.

Please vote for your selection by February 28. The winner will be announced on March 3.

Here are the nominees:

Thomas Dillard (Fifth-round 2019, MLB Pipeline's #23 Brewers Prospect): Dillard joined the Rattlers for 51 games at the end of the 2019 season and played in 78 games to start 2022. He had 22 homers and 92 RBI during his time as a Rattler.

Sal Frelick (First-round 2021, MLB Pipeline's #2 Brewers Prospect): Wisconsin was the final of three stops in the system for Frelick after he signed with the Brewers in 2021 out of Boston College. He appeared in Arizona and Carolina before appearing in the final 15 games of the High-A Central season with the Rattlers.

Korry Howell (Twelfth-round 2018, MLB Pipeline's #15 Brewers Prospect): Howell, who appeared in 91 games with the Rattlers in 2019, rocketed up the prospect lists after his 69 games with Wisconsin to start the 2021 season. He went from unranked to the #15 spot as he had 12 doubles, 12 homers, 36 RBI, and 20 stolen bases with a .826 OPS before his promotion to Biloxi.

Zavier Warren (Third-round 2020, MLB Pipeline's #14 Brewers Prospect): Warren started 2021 with the Carolina Mudcats. He joined the Rattlers on August 9 and appeared in 36 games. A big highlight game for Warren was September 17 at Great Lakes when he had two doubles, a homer, and five RBI to beat the Loons.

Freddy Zamora (Second-round 2020, MLB Pipeline's #11 Brewers Prospect): Zamora was promoted to Wisconsin from Carolina on August 24, 2021. He played 22 games for the Rattlers and had at least one hit in 18 of those games, including a ten-game hitting streak, while playing a very smooth defense at shortstop.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm. Tickets are available now for season packages and groups of twenty or more. Individual game ticket packages will go on sale in March.

