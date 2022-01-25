Chubb Returns for '22 Season

MIDLAND, Mich. - Austin Chubb will return as manager of the Great Lakes Loons for the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday. Chubb will become the third skipper in franchise history to manage more than one season in Midland joining John Shoemaker (4 seasons) and Juan Bustabad (3 seasons).

This will be the third total season the Lake Mary, FL native will make his way through the Great Lakes Bay Region after making a brief appearance with the franchise as a player during the 2015 season. Last year, Chubb led the Loons to a 63-57 record while amassing the best run differential in the High-A Central Eastern Division.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Great Lakes to work even closer with the front office and engage with the community more than I had an opportunity to last season," said Chubb. "We had a chance at the postseason last year and came up a bit short so we all have a chip on our shoulder to go even further and win a championship in Great Lakes."

Chubb, 32, will enter his sixth season coaching in the Dodgers' organization with previous stints in the Dominican Summer League and now-defunct Pioneer League. After beginning his career as a 21st round pick of the Washington Nationals out of Florida Southern in 2012, the right-handed catcher spent one year as a player in LA's farm system making appearances in Great Lakes, Oklahoma City, and Rancho Cucamonga in 2015.

This offseason Chubb served as the bench coach under another former Loons manager Luis Matos for Indios De Mayaguez in the Puerto Rican Winter League. With help from Chubb's leadership, the team finished with a league-leading 21-10 record before seeing their season come to an end in the championship round.

The 2022 season starts on April 8th at Dow Diamond against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

