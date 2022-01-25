Beloit Sky Carp to Host 2022 Job Fair on February 1
BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp will host their annual Job Fair on Tuesday, February 1st to hire seasonal staff for the 2022 Sky Carp baseball season. The event will take place from 4:00 PM-6:30 PM at ABC Supply Stadium.
Interviews will be held on-site and candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and come prepared to discuss their experience and qualifications.
Positions available include:
Internship and Trainee positions - Box Office and Ticket Sales, Graphic Design, and Merchandise
Stadium Operations
Grounds Crew
Food & Beverage - including cooks, prep staff, and cashiers
Box Office Reps and Ticket Takers
Ushers
Security
Team Store Attendants
Creative Services staff including in-game entertainment team, camera operators, and control room positions
For more information visit SkyCarp.com.
The Sky Carp season begins Tuesday, April 12th and continues through September 4th with the possibility of additional playoff games being held in Beloit.
