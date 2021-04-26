Tigers, Indians Deadlock in Alternate-Site Clash

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians were held to a scoreless tie on Monday in an alternate-site contest at Fifth Third Field.

Zack Short reached base twice for the Tigers, going 1-for-3 with a single and a HBP. Christin Stewart finished 1-for-3 with a single, while Jake Rogers and Jacob Robson each recorded a walk.

Rony Garcia got the start for Detroit and struck out three in 3.2 innings of work while scattering three hits. With two on and two out in the top of the fourth inning, Robbie Ross Jr. entered the game in relief and hit the first batter he faced, but the Indians left the bases loaded when top prospect Nolan Jones grounded into a fielders' choice.

Andrew Moore added two scoreless frames, but left the game due to injury after walking Oscar Mercado to lead off the top of the seventh. The Tigers faced their toughest test of the afternoon later that inning when Bradley Zimmer lined a single into right and eventually stole second base to put two men in scoring position with nobody down. However, Wladimir Pinto responded by striking out three consecutive Cleveland hitters to keep the game scoreless.

Joe Jimenez hurled a 1-2-3 eighth inning, before Beau Burrows retired the Tribe in order in the top of the ninth to wrap up the contest.

What's Next:

The Tigers take to the road for a pair of alternate-site clashes on Tuesday and Wednesday against Cleveland.

