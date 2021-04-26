Syracuse Mets and Onondaga County Team up to Provide Free COVID-19 Rapid Testing for Fans to Attend Syracuse Mets Games

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets and Onondaga County are partnering to provide free COVID-19 rapid testing at NBT Bank Stadium for fans during the 2021 season. New York State guidelines require fans to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. This rapid test that will be provided by Onondaga County at NBT Bank Stadium will fulfill the testing requirement set forth by New York State.

Testing will take place on the day of Syracuse Mets home games Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. There are no games on Mondays this season. This gameday testing is available for fans who are attending the Syracuse Mets game on the same day. Fans will need to register in advance at https://covid19.ongov.net/appointments/testing-registration-form/

The tests will be administered outside NBT Bank Stadium in clearly marked areas. All fans will be directed to an initial screening area. Those already with proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will proceed to one of the gates clearly marked for entry into the stadium. Fans without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be directed to the testing tent where they will check in, get tested, and wait for the test result. After receiving proof of a negative test, those fans can then proceed to the one of the entrance gates. Fans should plan accordingly as the test may take up to 30 minutes to deliver results.

Since the testing begins more than four hours before all games, fans can come early to get tested and then return later in the day for the game with proof of negative test already in hand.

Fans are encouraged to get proof of a negative COVID-19 test ahead of time in order to reduce the amount of people needing a test at the stadium and the wait time.

Proof of full vaccination is only valid if the individual has received their second Moderna or Pfizer shot, or first Johnson & Johnson shot at least 14 days prior to the event date. Negative COVID-19 tests must be dated within 72 hours of the event if it is a PCR test, or within 6 hours of the event if it is an Antigen test. The Syracuse Mets will be screening fans upon entry to the stadium, including temperature testing.

Tickets for the 2021 Syracuse Mets baseball season are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Please follow the Syracuse Mets on social media or check our website for the most up-to-date information on 2021 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions, and more.

