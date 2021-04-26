Jumbo Shrimp to Host "The Croods: a New Age" Family Movie Night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host their next Family Movie Night pres. By IDEA Publics Schools - The Croods: A New Age at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, with a screening on the high-definition video board at 121 Financial Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m.

A limited number of socially-distanced seating is available in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Two-Person ($12); Family Four ($24); Family Six ($36); Group of Eight ($48). Each group will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Seats are available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com. Ticket reps may also be reached at (904) 358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are extremely limited.

Information on infield VIP tabletop seating and exclusive climate-controlled suites with indoor seating and outdoor balcony seats will be announced at a later date.

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for Family Movie Night must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. There will be no Will Call. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot P has been designated as the parking for this event, parking in Lot P will be FREE for movie night attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Home Plate Gate, at the corner of Adams St. and A. Philip Randolph Blvd directly across from the arena.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced seating location.

Full and partial season ticket packages are available now for the 2021 season presented by FIS by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Group outings, beginning at 24 people, are also available now for all 60 home games by calling (904) 358-2846.

