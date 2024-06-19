Tiger-Cats Sign Two

June 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed a pair of American players, including tight end Camren McDonald and defensive back Kordell Rodgers

McDonald, 24, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats earlier this year, after signing with the club in May. The 6'4, 245-pound native of Long Beach, California also spent time in the National Football League with the Los Angeles Rams (2023) and Green Bay Packers (2023). McDonald played 58 games over his five seasons (2018-22) at Florida State University, posting 74 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Rodgers, 25, suited up in 12 games, including 11 starts for the Montreal Alouettes in 2023, registering 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns and two interceptions. Before turning pro, the 5'11, 175-pound native of Lufkin, Texas suited up in 51 games over six seasons at Texas State University (2017-22), registering 156 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, seven interceptions, 25 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The football club also announced the following players have been released:

AMER- WR- Kaylon Geiger

AMER- DB- Mark Milton

