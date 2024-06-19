RedBlacks Release Philion
June 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
RELEASED:
National linebacker Zach Philion
