Tickets Now on Sale

May 1, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo Growlers tickets are now on sale. In partnership with Climax Solar, the Growlers have unveiled their full promotional schedule for the season as well. Fans can now see all the promotions and entertainment coming to Homer Stryker Field this summer and purchase their tickets to those games.

The Growlers have already sold out many of their group areas and have sold a large amount of their Zoo Crew memberships. After finishing second in attendance in the Northwoods League last season, the Growlers are expecting even larger numbers this summer. The team is already expected to sell out every weekend game this summer.

The Growlers opening night is Friday, June 2nd which will celebrate the team's 2022 Northwoods League championship and is presented by Wilis Law. A pregame ceremony will take place honoring the championship with a few surprises in store. The game will also feature a post-game fireworks show.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 1, 2023

Tickets Now on Sale - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.