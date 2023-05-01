Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Mequon, WI - Single game tickets for Season 11 and the 2023 season are now available for purchase.

Kids two and under are free provided they do not need a seat. Seniors ages 55+ will receive a $1 discount. There is a $2 increase on single game tickets purchased the day of games so make sure to purchase your tickets early.

Tickets can be purchased three different ways: by visiting lakeshorechinooks.com and clicking on the "Buy Tickets" tab, calling 262-618-4659, or by stopping at the team's offices in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road). The team's office is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The stadium box office will only be open on game days at the time gates open, one hour prior to first pitch.

Vouchers of all types can also now be redeemed. Vouchers can be mailed to our mailing address (N83 W13280 Leon Road Menomonee Falls, WI 53051) and the tickets will then be mailed to you. Individuals can also bring their vouchers to the team's office and turned into tickets immediately.

Season 11 is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). The Chinooks home opener at Moonlight Graham Field is set for Friday, June 2nd at 6:35pm. Single game, season tickets, mini game packages, and group tickets are all currently available for purchase. The promotional schedule can be found on our official website.

