Larks and Hot Tots Name North Dakota's Newest Rivalry

(Minot, ND) - North Dakota's newest sports rivalry has a name. The Minot Hot Tots and Bismarck Larks will compete against each other in the Dakota Dust-Up Rivalry powered by Trusted Tire & Auto.

The Dakota Dust Up draws inspiration from the state of North Dakota being known for its wind and dust storms.

The two teams will play a total of 12 games against each other in the Hot Tots inaugural year. The dates and times are as follows:

Thursday, June 22 in Bismarck at 7:05 PM

Friday, June 23 in Minot at 7:05 PM

Monday, June 26 in Bismarck at 6:35 PM

Tuesday, June 27 in Minot at 6:35 PM

Tuesday, July 4 in Minot at 4:05 PM

Wednesday, July 5 in Bismarck at 6:35 PM

Saturday, July 15 in Minot at 6:35 PM

Sunday, July 16 in Bismarck at 5:35 PM

Thursday, July 20 in Minot at 6:35 PM

Friday, July 21 in Bismarck at 7:05 PM

Friday, August 11 in Minot at 7:05 PM

Saturday, August 12 in Bismarck at 6:35 PM (final regular season game)

The name was submitted and voted on by both Bismarck Larks & Minot Hot Tots fans. Fans had an opportunity to submit names from April 10 to April 15. Voting on the top three names took place from April 17 to April 28.

The other two options were the 83 Hot Wing Rivalry and the Northern Divide Rivalry.

Trusted Tire & Auto was previously known as Tires Plus - ND. The name change to Trusted Tire & Auto was effective May 1, 2023.

The change comes after 23 years of being Tires Plus. Trusted Tire & Auto is still the same local people, doing the same job - just under a new name. Trusted Tire & Auto has two locations in Bismarck and two locations in Minot. Learn more at https://trustedtirend.com/.

The Hot Tots 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the St. Cloud Rox.

The Hot Tots 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the St. Cloud Rox.

To purchase tickets or get more information about what's coming up this season, fans can go to www.hottotsbaseball.com.

