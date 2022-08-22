Tickets for Seattle-Area Firebirds Games on Sale Now

Tickets for two of the games in the Seattle, WA area are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets for the game on Sunday, October 23 at Climate Pledge Arena and Friday, October 28 at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

Sunday's game will take place at Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the Seattle Kraken, against the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop for the contest against the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate is scheduled for 6:00pm PT. The second game will be held on Friday, October 28 at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA, the home of the WHL's Everett Silvertips, against the Calgary Wranglers. The game against the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate will take place at 7:00pm PT.

Oct. 23 TIME: 6:00 PM PT LOCATION: CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

Oct. 28 TIME: 7:00 PM PT LOCATION: ANGEL OF THE WINDS ARENA

The Firebirds' inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

