Comets Release 2022-23 Promotional Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season

August 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season, a season that celebrates their 10th anniversary as a franchise in the AHL. Fans can look forward to theme nights, giveaways, the annual Veterans Day celebration and more. This season, the team announced 11 nights to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Utica Devils inaugural season. Tickets are currently on sale.

October 17th - Opening Night

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Utica Comets hockey as we begin our season against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Opening night will include the reveal of the 2021-22 North Division Championship Banner.

October 21st - Magnetic Schedule Giveaway

Every fan in attendance will receive a 2022-23 Comets Magnetic Schedule.

October 28th - Trick-or-Treat with Naudie and Friends

Bring the kids before the game and trick-or-treat with Naudie and his mascot pals! Stop at stations throughout the Adirondack Bank Center to grab some candy and other surprises.

October 29th - Kick-off of Utica Devils 35th Anniversary Celebration

Throughout the season, we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Utica Devils, who played their first game in Utica on October 17th, 1987. Enjoy a night full of Utica Devils themed content while we take a look back on the foundation of the Devils' affiliation in Utica.

Other 35th Anniversary Celebration Dates: November 5th, November 23rd, December 2nd, December 17th, January 6th, January 11th, February 10th, March 5th, March 25th, April 12th

November 11th - Veterans Day

The Comets annual Veterans Day game will focus on recognizing our country's Veterans for their service. The Comets will wear special military themed uniforms, and there will be events throughout the night that honor all those who have served.

November 30th - Winter Giveaway

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Comets branded winter giveaway as we take on the Laval Rocket.

December 16th - Christmas with the Comets

Come see Santa and get in the holiday spirit with a night full of cheer. The Adirondack Bank Center transforms into the North Pole for one night only!

December 17th - Rockin' the Rink: 80's Night

I LOVE ROCK AND ROLL! Live Music takes over the Adirondack Bank Center as we JUMP back to the 1980s. DON'T STOP BELIEVIN' that the arena will be rocking while staff and fans rock their best 80's looks. Just make sure to WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO-GO.

January 11th - Naudie's Surprise Giveaway

Our loveable (yet mischievous) mascot has something for the first 1,500 fans in the building. You don't want to miss what he has in store!

January 25th and 28th - Save of the Day Week

Specialty jerseys, massive 50/50 pots, and great opportunities to donate to the Save of the Day Foundation. Join the annual tradition of celebrating and continuing everything the Save of the Day Foundation stands for.

February 10th - 10th Anniversary Gift

As we continue to celebrate a decade of Utica Comets hockey, the first 1,500 fans in the building will receive a special commemorative 10th anniversary gift.

February 18th - Utica Night with Specialty Jersey

A night all for U-tica! It's time to celebrate everything Utica and the Mohawk Valley. Meet local business owners, try new things and be proud of where we live. We've got another special jersey in store too!

March 5th - Post Game Skate with the Players

Get on the ice with the guys! Bring your skates and hang out with our team as Spring gets started.

March 25th - Rockin' the Rink: 90's Night

Don't go chasing WATERFALLS! Simply come on out if you WANNABE a part of another night of live music. You'll be walking around saying I WANT IT THAT WAY with bands throughout the concourse and bars of the building. WHAT IS LOVE? Come find out.

April 2nd - Comets Kids Day with Kids Designed Jersey

All things kiddos! This year one lucky kid will get to work with our design team to create a jersey that the team will wear. Bring the whole family for a day of fun that caps off with an autograph session with the whole team. We'll be giving away the team photo, so everyone has a great item to get signed!

April 12th- Fan Appreciation Week Kickoff, Arena Wide Giveaway

As we near the end of the season, it's all about the fans! Everyone in attendance will walk away with a Comets item you'll use ALL the time.

$3 BEERS EVERY WEDNESDAY

Do you really need more details on this?

SEASON TICKET MEMBER SATURDAYS

Every Saturday game will be full of Season Ticket Member Perks. Contests, giveaways, in game experiences and more! We couldn't be who we are without our Season Ticket Members.

Tickets are on sale now! Click to get yours today!

