Bears Add Forwards Fortin and Scarfo on AHL Deals

August 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the club has signed forwards Alexandre Fortin and Ryan Scarfo to American Hockey League contracts for the 2022-23 season. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Fortin, 25, appeared in 34 games last season with the Laval Rocket, collecting nine points (4g, 5a). He also skated in 12 games for the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions, posting 13 points (7g, 6a) in just 12 games.

The 6'1", 187-pound winger has appeared in 201 career AHL games with Rockford, Colorado, and Laval, notching 62 points (22g, 40a). During the 2018-19 season, Fortin skated in 24 games for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks, striking for six points (3g, 3a). The native of Blainville, Quebec made his NHL debut on Oct. 11, 2018 at Minnesota, and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 21, 2018 versus Tampa Bay.

Fortin was a Quebec Major Junior League champion with Rouyn-Noranda in 2016. His uncle Jean-Sebastien Giguere was an All-Star goaltender who won the Stanley Cup for Anaheim in 2007. Fortin's cousin, Cam Lee, spent the last two seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and currently plays in the KHL.

Scarfo, 28, compiled 12 points (4g, 8a) in 63 games for the Rochester Americans last season. He also appeared in one playoff game for the Amerks. The native of North Chelmsford, Mass. has played in 128 career AHL games with Belleville, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Rochester, striking for 28 points (10g, 18a).

The 6', 205-pound center has also played in 58 career ECHL games for Brampton and Wheeling, recording 29 points (14g, 15a). Prior to turning pro, Scarfo played NCAA hockey at Union College for four seasons. He played three years alongside Hershey forward Mike Vecchione, and led the club in goals during his senior campaign in 2017-18 with 20.

The Bears open the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at GIANT Center.

