Tickets & VIP Tickets Now on Sale for 2024 Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, NY - The 4th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game presented by Northtown Automotive benefiting his Imagine for Youth Foundation will return to Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons, on Sunday, May 19th at 2:00pm. Tickets are now on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office.

The 3rd annual game held in May of 2023 brought out Bills Mafia with over 16,000 tickets selling out within 4 days of the on-sale date. 40+ Bills players and coaches participated in the game and it has become a staple community event over the past three years raising proceeds for Micah's foundation and greatly impacting the WNY area. 2024 is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, focusing on a pre-game tailgate and an enhanced game experience for the fans. 2023 Game Photos

This year the mission for this game remains the same. The Imagine for Youth Foundation will put on this game to continue to raise proceeds for underprivileged youth sports and more in the Greater Buffalo area as the 2017 Pro Bowl and 2021 Second Team All-Pro player Micah Hyde and his Buffalo Bills teammates battle it out on the diamond for a good cause and a fun day with Bills Mafia.

Ticket Information - On Sale Now

All tickets can be purchased at Bisons.com/HydeSoftball or in person at the Sahlen Field Box Office (Tue.-Thu., 9am-3pm, Fri. 9am-1pm).

Tickets for the 2024 Micah Hyde Charity Softball are $35 each.

VIP TICKETS: There will be a limited number of VIP TICKETS available for the game. VIP Tickets are $250 each and include the Best Seats in the House (first two rows of seating in Sections 101-118) as well as a Micah Hyde Commemorative Softball Game Jersey

NEW THIS YEAR: Pregame On-Field Pass Add-On: ONLY 50 are available! Includes an On-Field Meet & Greet and the ability to Watch Homerun Derby on-field with the players. You will receive a Professional Photo and a Logo Softball as well as have the ability to bring one item to be signed. The On-Field Pass Add-On is $1,000 and a game ticket is still required. The On-Field Pass Add-On can only be purchased at HydeCharitySoftball.com

**Please note: There are no club level suites or party areas available for the event.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carley Sanfilippo at Team Lammi Sports Management at csanfilippo@team-lammi.com.

For more information on the 4th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game please visit www.hydecharitysoftball.com or follow us at @hydecharitysoftball on Instagram

For more information on the Imagine for Youth Foundation please visit https://www.Imagineforyouth.org/

