Louisville Bats Unveil New Buddy's Best Plan for 2024 Season

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced their brand new Buddy's Best Five ticket plan featuring the five biggest, most popular games of the Bats' 2024 season bundled in one package. Buddy Bat himself has selected Friday, March 29 (Opening Night), Sunday, May 26 (Memorial Day Eve), Saturday, June 15 (Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night), Wednesday, July 3 (Independence Day Celebration) and Saturday, August 10 (postgame drone show) as the biggest and best games of the upcoming season.

In addition, any fan with a ticket plan of 5-games and up (Buddy's Best Five, 8-Game Plan, Weekend Plus Plan, Half Season Plan and Full Season Plan) will receive exclusive gifts for being a Season Ticket Member. Highlighting the exclusive gifts will be a one-of-a-kind Muhammad Ali bobblehead as we celebrate the Greatest and his love of the city of Louisville and baseball. The bobblehead will be unveiled at a later date.

As previously announced, all Season Ticket Members will also receive an exclusive Elly De La Cruz bobblehead, celebrating his time in Louisville in 2023. The final exclusive gift will be a Bats hat. Pickup dates for all items will be announced later.

There is also an added incentive included in Buddy's Best Five. If the Bats win at least three of the five games included in the plan, all Buddy's Best Five plan holders will receive a bonus ticket(s) to a September game, date to be announced later.

Buddy's Best Five is filled with the most in-demand games of the season. 2024 is set to mark the 25th year of Louisville Slugger Field providing entertainment for families in downtown Louisville. The year will also feature the earliest opening day in the ballpark's history on Friday, March 29. To celebrate 25 years at the corner of Preston and Main Streets, the Bats will feature a one-night-only, throwback $1 Beer promotion on Opening Night.

Memorial Day Eve and July 3 will feature the return of fan-favorite fireworks extravaganzas. Saturday, June 15 will see the return of the popular Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night as players and coaches will wear special "Marvelized" hats and jerseys. Fireworks will follow that game as well.

The last game of the plan will certainly not be the least. On Saturday, August 10, the Bats are proud to announce the first ever postgame drone show at Louisville Slugger Field, presented by Pepsi. An immersive light show experience, the 18-minute show will take place in the sky beyond the outfield wall, much like a postgame fireworks show.

Buddy's Best Five plan holders will also enjoy all the benefits of being a Bats Season Ticket Member. In addition to the exclusive gifts, members enjoy the ability to switch dates in a plan or redeem unused seats at a future game. Preferred parking and access to special events throughout the year also highlight being a Bats Season Ticket Member. Finally, people who secure their plan by December 15, will have the opportunity to enter a special lottery for Savannah Bananas tickets, exclusive to Bats plan holders and more limited than the general public lottery.

For more information about Buddy's Best Five, any other Bats ticket package or entering the Savannah Bananas ticket lottery, fans can visit BatsBaseball.com or call the front office at (502) 212-2287.

