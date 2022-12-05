Ticket Plans for Razorback Game Revealed

The Arkansas Travelers have announced plans for ticket sales for the Arkansas Razorbacks annual game at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Diamond Hogs will host Lipscomb University on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m.

All Travs season ticket holders will have first right of refusal to purchase tickets for the Razorback game before they go on sale to the general public. The public sale will be online only beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28. Pricing for tickets will be $15 for General Admission (berm and beer garden); $20 for Field Reserved; $21 for Home Plate Reserved; $22 for Field Box and $23 for Home Plate Box. Due to ticket demand in 2022, General Admission seats were the only tickets available for the public sale. Availability for the public sale in 2023 is yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in purchasing Travelers season tickets, ensuring their place at the front of the line for Hog tickets, can call the Travs ticket office at 501-664-1555. The deadline to purchase Travelers season tickets before the holidays is 5 p.m. on Monday, December 19.

Arkansas Razorback baseball season ticket holders should note that the game at Dickey-Stephens Park is a single game ticket and is not included in the Baum-Walker Stadium season ticket package.

Dickey-Stephens Park will be a cashless facility beginning in 2023 and will continue to have a clear bag policy for all events.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The 2023 Travs season begins on Thursday, April 6, with the home opener on Tuesday, April 11.

