Hooks Announce 2023 Start Times

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the World Series Champion Houston Astros, have announced home start times for their 2023 Texas League season.

Tuesday through Thursday games are slated to begin at 6:35 PM, with Friday and Saturday contests starting at 7:05.

The exceptions are a 7:05 first pitch on Opening Night - Thursday, April 6 - and a 3:05 start on Saturday, May 6 to allow fans to participate in the Buccaneer Days Parade.

Sunday home games are split between 1:05 (April 23, June 11, August 20 and September 10) and 5:05 (May 7, May 21, June 25, July 9, July 23 and August 13), sans for Memorial Day Weekend, which features a 6:35 start on Sunday, May 28. Monday is a league-wide off day.

Corpus Christi's 138-game season begins at home on Thursday, April 6 against the Arkansas Travelers. The Whataburger Field slate, boasting 69 games over 10 homestands, wraps up with a Sunday, September 10 matinee vs. the Wichita Wind Surge.

All dates and times are subject to change.

A promotional giveaway schedule and individual game tickets will be released at a later date.

Hooks Season Memberships, offering full-season ticket plans and 22-game packages, are on sale now. Memberships start as low as $265 per seat and provide up to a 50-percent discount on day-of-game ticket prices. Benefits include CITGO Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more.

Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for information about season memberships.

Hooks 2023 Home Schedule

April 6-8 vs. Arkansas (Seattle Mariners)

April 18-23 vs. San Antonio (San Diego Padres)

May 2-7 vs. Amarillo (Arizona Diamondbacks)

May 16-28 vs. Tulsa (Los Angeles Dodgers) & Midland (Oakland Athletics)

June 6-11 vs. Frisco (Texas Rangers)

June 20-25 vs. Amarillo (Arizona Diamondbacks)

July 4-9 vs. San Antonio (San Diego Padres)

July 18-23 vs. Midland (Oakland Athletics)

August 8-20 vs. Frisco (Texas Rangers) & NW Arkansas (Kansas City Royals)

September 5-10 vs Wichita (Minnesota Twins)

