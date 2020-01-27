Ticket Information for Columbus vs Mentor Series

Columbus, GA - With the recent news that Columbus and Mentor have agreed to switch the location of their two-game series in early February, we can now unveil ticketing information to the general public.

Tickets and seating for the two games will be general admission, similar to the situation with the Port Huron game in Athens had to be re-scheduled in early January to the Civic Center.

Tickets to this game will be offered at $9 a piece thanks to some of our great media partners. PMB Broadcasting is the presenting partner for Friday night and WTVM News Leader 9 is our presenting partner for Saturday.

Tickets will go on sale January 31 at 10 A.M. on TicketMaster and at the Civic Center Box office for everyone. These games are eligible for buddy pass redemption, voucher redemption and ticket exchange for season ticket holders. All other tickets must be purchased through one of the two above methods when they go on sale.

Friday's game is at 7:35 P.M. and Saturday's game is at 6:05 both at the Columbus Civic Center.

