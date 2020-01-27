Rumble Bees Involved in 3-Team Trade Deal

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Rumble Bees, members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, (FPHL), in concert with league member clubs the Delaware Thunder and Danville Dashers, have announced on this date a two players trade deal involving three teams.

In today's transaction, the Rumble Bees have acquired the rights to high-scoring right wing Brandon Contratto from Delaware in exchange for defenseman/forward Brett Menton. Delaware then moved Menton to Danville for undisclosed cash considerations.

Contratto, 29, is an eight-year veteran pro who is enjoying yet another banner season in the FPHL with the Delaware club, averaging well over a point a game. The 5-9, 168lb American-bred from West Bloomfield, MI has registered 34-points in 27-games on 10-goals, 24-assists with 26-PIM. Contratto's offensive totals include 1-GWG, 94-SOG and a points per game average of 1.3. He has been the Thunder's second leading scoring kingpin all season long. In the 2018-19 FPHL campaign, starring for the Danville Dashers, the right-hand shooting forward also averaged over a point a game, amassing 42-points in 33-outings on 12-goals, 30-assists with 24-PIM.

The newest member of the "Hive" spent parts of four seasons plying his craft overseas in Europe prior to his advent to the FPHL in the 2014-15 season. Previous to entering the professional ranks, Contratto starred in the ACHA with U. of Michigan-Dearborn for a total of four years, authoring a prolific 163-points in 130-games; 130(63-100-163). His FPHL career numbers read: 129-games; 129(42-109-151).

Menton, 28, had been obtained by the Rumble Bees from the Danbury Hat Tricks two weeks ago. Utilized as both a defenseman and right wing, the 5-10, 187lb veteran had seen service in 4-games with the Rumble Bees, recording 6-PIM in that span. For the season, Mentor is 26(2-3-5) with 16-PIM and 1-PPG.

The Rumble Bees latest 6-games' traveling road show continues as well as concludes this upcoming weekend when they sojourn to Watertown, NY where they will be the guests of the Watertown Wolves both Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 pm. The live game radio broadcasts for both games are set for 7:00 pm on the Rumble Bees exclusive radio flagship home of WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM as well as online on the world-wide internet, streaming at 1027wfat.com and clicking on to "Listen Now," with the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli.

