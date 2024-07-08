Tia Durst Smacks a Three-Run Home Run in Tonight's Loss vs Mankato Habaneros

MADISON, WI - The Madison Night Mares fell to Mankato who currently leads the division today with a final score of 8-4.

The Night Mares started strong with Tia Durst (Lake Land College) cranking a three-run home run into left field. However, the Habaneros responded quickly, with Grace Leitheiser (Bryant and Stratton College) scoring on an error at shortstop. Indigo Fish (University of Wisconsin-Superior) then knocked a double near shortstop to bring in two more runs. Sarena Timmer (University of Minnesota-Duluth) followed by scoring two on a single, making it five runs in the third inning for Mankato.

Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) then hit a double to the right to bring in Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) and begin to bring the Night Mares back on track. They brought Remington in to pitch in the fourth, and Mankato was able to score off of a single, and then off of two errors; one at shortstop and one by the catcher.

Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) then came in to pitch and had two strikeouts in the top of the fifth. The Night Mares brought in some pinch hitters but were unable to tally up any more runs.

Mankato is currently leading the Northwoods League Softball standings with a 15-2 record. Madison falls into second standing at 11-8 after tonight's game.

The Night Mares face the Habaneros again tomorrow for a doubleheader starting at 5:05 PM at Warner Park.

