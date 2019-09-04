Thursday's Playoff Game Postponed; Rescheduled for Friday

DURHAM, NC - With inclement weather expected in the Triangle on Thursday, Sept. 5, the playoff game between the Durham Bulls and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 6. The two teams will square off in Game 2 of their Best-Of-5 series at 6:05 p.m. on Friday at the DBAP, and will continue the set with Game 3 in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Friday's contest will still feature an all-you-can-eat ticket option, and gates will open at 5 p.m. Additionally, the game will be followed by a Friday Night Fireworks show. Fans with tickets to Thursday's contest will have their tickets transferred to Friday's game in the exact same seats. More details can be obtained by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Bulls open the Governors' Cup Playoffs Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the DBAP. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

