Governor's Cup Playoff Schedule Altered
September 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
DURHAM, NC Â– With inclement weather expected in Durham on Thursday, September 5, the playoff game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Durham Bulls has been postponed until Friday, September 6. The two teams will square off in Game Two of their best-of-five series at 6:05 p.m. on Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and will continue the set with Game Three at PNC Field in Moosic on Saturday.
Gates on Saturday will open at 5:30 p.m. with a first pitch set for 6:35. Game Four, now slated for Sunday as needed, would be played at 1:05 and if a decisive Game Five is needed, it would be played on Monday at 5:05.
The RailRiders and Bulls open the first round of the Governors' Cup Playoffs tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Durham.
Tickets for Game Three and any additional games at PNC Field are available now online at swbrailriders.com. A playoff package is available for $20 and includes tickets for all three games.
