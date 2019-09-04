Bulls Ride Long Ball to Game 1 Victory

September 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls kicked off their attempt at a Governors' Cup three-peat with a 9-3 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Game 1 of the First Round of the Governors' Cup playoffs Wednesday night at the DBAP. Jose De Leon (1-0) recorded the win for the Bulls, while Brian Keller (0-1) suffered the loss for the RailRiders.

Mike Brosseau kicked off the postseason with a bang, ripping an RBI double to center field in the first inning to make it 1-0 Durham after an inning. The Bulls held the RailRiders in check until the fourth inning, when Erik Kratz launched a solo home run to right field to tie the game at one.

Kevin Padlo put the Bulls back in front in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run to make it 2-1. From there, the Bulls were able to gain some insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, beginning with back-to-back walks by Brosseau and Dylan Cozens. Jason Coats stepped to the plate against new RailRiders pitchers Kaleb Ort and drove a three-run home run to right field to make it 5-1.

Scranton was able to respond late with their second solo home run of the game, this time from Gosuke Katoh to cut the lead to 5-2 in the eighth. However, the Bulls were able to hang on, thanks to additional runs on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Nathan Lukes, a bases-loaded walk by Padlo and a two-run single from Jake Cronenworth to increase the lead to 9-2.

Mandy Alvarez added a run on an RBI groundout to make it 9-3 in the ninth, but Arturo Reyes locked down the Game 1 victory by getting Breyvic Valera to fly out in the top of the ninth.

The Bulls and RailRiders will get together for Game 2 in the Best-Of-5 series on Friday night at 6:05 at the DBAP. Left-hander Josh Fleming will make the start for the Bulls and face off against RailRiders right-hander Brody Koerner.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.