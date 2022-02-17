Thunderbolts Travel to Quad City this Weekend, Host Bobcats Tuesday

Evansville, Ind: After taking only one point out of the pair of games in Birmingham this past weekend, the Thunderbolts' road stretch concludes with a pair of games in Quad City this Friday and Saturday, before returning home to host the Vermilion County Bobcats on Tuesday Morning.

Week In Review:

Zane Jones opened the scoring for Evansville on Friday in Birmingham, and the Thunderbolts led 1-0 going into the second period. Scott Donahue tied the game for Birmingham in the second period, however the tie was maintained thanks to a penalty shot save in the third period from Brian Billett. The game required overtime, and Colton Fletcher won it for Birmingham, as the Thunderbolts became the final team in the SPHL to lose in overtime or shootout this season. Billett finished with 34 saves on 36 shots to earn the point for Evansville. Tyson Kirkby scored only 3:01 into Saturday's rematch, but the Bulls again came back with two goals late in the second period to take the 2-1 lead, followed up with an empty net goal late in the game to defeat Evansville 3-1.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts travel to Quad City to face the Storm this Friday and Saturday night at TaxSlayer Center. Both games begin at 7:10pm CST and can be viewed online with a paid subscription to SPHL TV through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free through the Thunderbolts Radio Network; via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel or online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen. The Thunderbolts return home to host the Vermilion County Bobcats on Tuesday, February 22nd at 10:00am CST for Education Day. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 22-8-8, 52 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Shane Bennett/Connor Fries (15 Goals Each)

Leading Point Scorer: Shane Bennett (39 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Kevin Resop (3-1-1, .909 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs QCS: 3-4-0

The Storm won a pair of games over Vermilion County this past weekend, starting with a 6-2 win on Friday night in Danville behind two goals from Taylor Pryce, a goal and assist from Cole Golka, and goals from Tommy Tsicos, Connor Fries, and Kyle Heitzner. Saturday's rematch at TaxSlayer Center saw the Bobcats take the lead three separate times, while the Storm managed to tie in each instance, with goals from Dillon Fournier, Pryce and Carter Shinkaruk to force overtime, with Shinkaruk scoring once again to win the game for the Storm, 4-3

Vermilion County Bobcats:

Record: 3-28-4, 10 Points, 11th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Christian Faggas/Houston Wilson (7 Goals Each)

Leading Point Scorer: Houston Wilson (13 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Ben Churchfield (2-12-1, .883 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs VCB: 7-0-0

Christian Faggas and Dominick Horvath scored the goals for Vermilion County in their 6-2 loss to Quad City on Friday. In the far more impressive rematch effort in Quad City on Saturday, Aaron Ryback scored twice while Faggas scored once again as Vermilion County battled to earn a point in the 4-3 overtime loss, with the heavily outshot Bobcats' goaltender Chase Perry making 59 saves to also help get Vermilion County to overtime. The Bobcats host the Peoria Rivermen this Friday and play in Peoria on Saturday before traveling to Evansville on Tuesday.

Call-up Report

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 24 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 23 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 2 Assist, 2 Point, 2 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 38

- 7 Goals, 8 Assists, 15 Points, 48 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Newfoundland Growlers - ECHL)

- Games Played: 8 (4 with Cincinnati, 4 with Newfoundland)

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 2/16: Hunter Atchison activated from Injured Reserve, traded to Vermilion County in exchange for future considerations

Wed. 2/16: TJ Dockery activated from Injured Reserve

Wed. 2/16: Brennan Feasey signed to professional tryout offer

Tue. 2/15: Liam O'Sullivan signed to contract

Tue. 2/15: Skyler Smutek traded to Knoxville in exchange for future considerations

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

