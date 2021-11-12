Thunderbolts Edged by Ice Bears, 4-1

November 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, IN.: Despite outshooting Knoxville in the game, the Thunderbolts just couldn't get the bounces to go their way, as they lose a close game to the Ice Bears, 4-1. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, November 14th at 3:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. General Admission is free of charge and will not require a ticket. For non-General Admission tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Ice Bears would score the opening goal on a perfect deflection by Anthony McVeigh at 4:28, which would be the lone goal of the first period. Evansville responded with the tying goal from Scott Kirton on a rebound at 4:15 of the second period, assisted by Brandon Lubin and Austin Plevy. In the third period, Tanner Butler nearly gave Evansville a lead, but his shot would hit the post and fail to bounce in. The Ice Bears came back minutes later and scored to take a 2-1 lead, scored by Andrew Bellant at 7:47 of the third period. Knoxville added two late empty net goals from Dean Balsamo and J.D. Baker to round out the scoring, 4-1. Brian Billett finished with 21 saves on 23 shots. The Thunderbolts next face Knoxville on Sunday, January 16th at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, face-off at 4:00PM CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.