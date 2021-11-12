Thunderbolts Edged by Ice Bears, 4-1
November 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, IN.: Despite outshooting Knoxville in the game, the Thunderbolts just couldn't get the bounces to go their way, as they lose a close game to the Ice Bears, 4-1. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, November 14th at 3:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. General Admission is free of charge and will not require a ticket. For non-General Admission tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
The Ice Bears would score the opening goal on a perfect deflection by Anthony McVeigh at 4:28, which would be the lone goal of the first period. Evansville responded with the tying goal from Scott Kirton on a rebound at 4:15 of the second period, assisted by Brandon Lubin and Austin Plevy. In the third period, Tanner Butler nearly gave Evansville a lead, but his shot would hit the post and fail to bounce in. The Ice Bears came back minutes later and scored to take a 2-1 lead, scored by Andrew Bellant at 7:47 of the third period. Knoxville added two late empty net goals from Dean Balsamo and J.D. Baker to round out the scoring, 4-1. Brian Billett finished with 21 saves on 23 shots. The Thunderbolts next face Knoxville on Sunday, January 16th at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, face-off at 4:00PM CT.
The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).
