Cowlthorp Called up to ECHL's Stingrays

November 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville Ice Bears forward Carter Cowlthorp has been loaned to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. The rookie center has a goal and three assists through eight games for Knoxville this season.

A native of Manitoba who played his college hockey at Norwich, Cowlthorp opened his pro career with a three-game point streak that included the game-winning assist on Alex Pommerville's overtime goal in a 3-2 comeback victory over Roanoke on October 30.

The Stingrays are 4-1 to start the season and have won three straight. They sit in fourth place in the ECHL's South Division, but have at least two games in hand over the three teams ahead of them.

The Ice Bears travel to Evansville Friday night to face the Thunderbolts at the Ford Center before heading south to Macon to take on the Mayhem Saturday night.

