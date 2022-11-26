Thunderbolts Defeat Havoc 3-1, Move Into 1st Place

Huntsville, Ala.: For the second game in a row, the Thunderbolts came through while tied in the third period to win on the road, this time defeating the Huntsville Havoc 3-1 on Friday night in Huntsville, moving the team into sole possession of 1st Place in the SPHL standings. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, December 2nd against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

After a scoreless first period which saw Evansville outshoot the Havoc 14-7, the Thunderbolts broke through in the second period, as Mike Ferraro scored from Brendan Harrogate and Felix Sasser at 8:08 to give Evansville the lead. On a 5-on-3 power play, the Havoc tied it back up as Nathan Hudgin scored for Huntsville at 10:38. In the third period, Matthew Barron deflected a Roshen Jaswal shot into the net at 10:40 to give Evansville a 2-1 lead, and Scott Kirton scored an empty net, power play goal with 52 seconds remaining, assisted by Sasser, to put the game away as the Thunderbolts held on to win 3-1.

Ferraro, Barron and Kirton finished with a goal each, while Sasser tallied two assists. In goal, Zane Steeves stopped 34 of 35 shots faced in net for his SPHL-leading 7th win of the season. These two teams meet again on December 4th at Von Braun Center.

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

