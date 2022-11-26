Ice Bears Score Late, But Succumb in Shootout

Branden Makara and Weiland Parrish scored in the shootout and the Ice Bears fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-3 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Cam Hough scored two goals for Knoxville and also scored in the shootout. Alec Calvaruso made 38 saves in his Ice Bears debut. Knoxville has extended its point streak to five games and is 3-0-2 in that span.

Brady Fleurent tied the game with 15 seconds remaining when Dino Balsamo's shot from the slot was blocked and slid by Christian Pavlas in the crease. Fleurent picked up the loose puck and put it in the net to give the Ice Bears a point in the standings and force overtime.

Steven Leonard and Ivan Bondarenko scored three minutes apart to put Pensacola ahead 3-2 midway through the third period.

Bondarenko appeared to score for Pensacola at 5:12 of the first, but his shot from the slot hit the crossbar and was waived off after a brief review by the officials.

Moments later, Hough scored from the high slot to put Knoxville ahead at 7:36. Jagger Williamson made an entry pass to Balsamo on the left wing. Balsamo centered the puck to Hough, who beat Pavlas with the wrist shot.

Pensacola scored at 17:08 of the second. A shot from the perimeter popped into the crease and bounced off Dallas Comeau's skate. Referee Evan Reddick initially waived the goal off due to the puck being kicked in, but the call was changed when it was ruled Comeau's kick was unintentional and the score remained tied 1-1 at the second intermission.

Hough gave Knoxville its second lead of the game when his snipe from the left circle found the upper-right corner of the net at 8:01 of the third. Pavlas made 24 stops for Pensacola.

Knoxville will hit the road to take on Roanoke Thursday night. Pensacola concludes the weekend at Macon on Sunday.

