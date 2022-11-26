SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Pensacola's Malik Johnson

Pensacola's Malik Johnson has been suspended pending review of a boarding incident at 17:20 of the second period of Game 63, Pensacola at Knoxville, on Friday, November 25.

Johnson will miss games against Knoxville (November 26) and Macon (November 27) and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

Quad City's Filip Virgili

Quad City's Filip Virgili has been suspended pending review of a elbowing incident at 17:03 of the second period of Game 64, Quad City at Peoria, on Friday, November 25.

Virgili will miss tonight's against Peoria and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

Peoria's Alec Hagaman

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 64, Quad City at Peoria, on Friday, November 25.

Hagaman will miss Peoria's games against Quad City (November 26) and Vermilion County (December 2 and 3).

