SPHL Announces Suspensions
November 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:
Pensacola's Malik Johnson
Pensacola's Malik Johnson has been suspended pending review of a boarding incident at 17:20 of the second period of Game 63, Pensacola at Knoxville, on Friday, November 25.
Johnson will miss games against Knoxville (November 26) and Macon (November 27) and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.
Quad City's Filip Virgili
Quad City's Filip Virgili has been suspended pending review of a elbowing incident at 17:03 of the second period of Game 64, Quad City at Peoria, on Friday, November 25.
Virgili will miss tonight's against Peoria and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.
Peoria's Alec Hagaman
Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 64, Quad City at Peoria, on Friday, November 25.
Hagaman will miss Peoria's games against Quad City (November 26) and Vermilion County (December 2 and 3).
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2022
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Thunderbolts Defeat Havoc 3-1, Move Into 1st Place - Evansville Thunderbolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.