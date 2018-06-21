Thunderbirds Take Home Multiple Awards at AHL Marketing Meetings

DES MOINES, IA - The Springfield Thunderbirds took home multiple business honors at the 2018 AHL Marketing Meetings presented by ExteNet Systems on Wednesday at the Hilton Des Moines Downtown in Des Moines, Iowa.

Representatives from the Thunderbirds organization proudly accepted the AHL award for Most Unique Community Relations Promotion. This past March, Thunderbirds player Eddie Wittchow approached team management with the idea of presenting loyal season ticket holder Katrina King with specialty glasses that would allow Katrina, a legally blind super fan, to have the ability to see the action - through her own eyes - for the first time in her life.

Upon hearing news of this selfless act of kindness, USA Hauling and the Antonacci Foundation completed the storybook tale, purchasing the glasses and, in the process, changing the Kings' lives forever.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized by our peers in the AHL community," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Without Eddie, USA Hauling and the Antonacci family, this life-changing event for Katrina would not have been possible. I could not be more proud of our entire organization for their continued commitment to being champions of the Springfield community."

Thunderbirds Senior Account Executive Matthew McRobbie received the Eastern Conference's award for Top New Season Ticket Sales Executive (based on Full Season Equivalents, which track the combined sales of all ticket packages). McRobbie becomes the first Thunderbirds sales representative to be recognized for this honor in team history.

"Matt's award and all our sales award recognition is a testament to the strength of the Thunderbirds organization and the hard work the team undertakes to make Thunderbirds games a must-see event for Springfield and the surrounding community," said Costa.

For a second consecutive season, the Thunderbirds were also recognized on a team level in business growth, in three different categories. First, the franchise attained award recognition for a greater-than 15% increase in per game Full Season Equivalents.

?The Thunderbirds also received honors with a greater-than 15% increase in per game group ticket revenue, as well as a greater-than 15% growth in corporate cash sponsorships.

In addition to these prestigious honors, the Thunderbirds also took part in sessions involving team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League. Clubs discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and digital media. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 31 member clubs prepare for a new season.

