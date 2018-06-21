NHL Rookie Showdown 2018

June 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





evenko is proud to present the NHL Rookie Showdown 2018 at Place Bell, home of the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens' main affiliate team.

Top prospects from three Canadian franchises will go head-to-head on September 7th, 8th and 9th. This year, the tournament will showcase the newly drafted rookies, free agent signings and camp invitees from the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the local Montreal Canadiens.

"Place Bell is the perfect place to host sizeable events such as the NHL Rookie Showdown 2018. In light of the exciting upcoming season, fans will have a chance to witness the extraordinary talent the organisation's prospects will bring all the while enjoying the unique experience that Place Bell offers during a professional hockey game" as stated by the Vice President of Development and Operations at Place Bell, Mark Weightman.

With a total of five (5) draft picks in the first two rounds, including the third pick overall, and ten (10) draft picks in the first five rounds of the upcoming NHL draft in Dallas, Texas, this year's Rookie Showdown at Place Bell promises to be a great display of young talent entering the Montreal Canadiens organization. As do many National Hockey League games, excitement and world class talent can be expected in Laval this September.

"This showdown featuring several promising young players from three Canadian teams gives us an opportunity to monitor the development and witness the progression of the rookies within our organization in a competitive environment while giving our fans a chance to see the Canadiens of tomorrow in action ," said Canadiens general manager, Marc Bergevin.

In past years, players such as Charles Hudon, Victor Mete and Nikita Scherbak are just a few of many young promising prospects who have showcased their talents during the Rookie Showdown. Come see the Montreal Canadiens' future stars!

SCHEDULE:

September 7, 2018, 7:30 p.m. ET - Game No.1 Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators

September 8, 2018, 3 p.m. ET - Game No. 2 Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

September 9, 2018, 3 p.m. ET - Game No. 3 Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Tickets on sale Saturday, June 23 at noon

Tickets on sale at Place Bell Box Office

By phone: +1 (855) 634-4472

