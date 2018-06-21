Sens to Host Laval in Two Preseason Contests

The Belleville Senators will host the Laval Rocket at the Yardmen Arena in two preseason games in September.

Heading into both teams' second American Hockey League season, the Sens will host the Rocket on Sept. 28 and 29 in Belleville. Puck drop is 7pm each night.

"We're very excited to open our 2018-19 season with a pair of preseason games against our North Division rival Laval," said Senators COO Rob Mullowney. "The two games will be a great opportunity to see a number of the players we expect on our roster come opening night whilst also setting the stage for the 12-regular season contests we will have with the Rocket."

Tickets for the Sens' two preseason games are available for Senators season ticket holders beginning June 22 at noon until 11:59pm.

Outside of the season ticket holders window, tickets are $20, plus applicable taxes and fees. The ticket price is applicable for any seat in the rink.

The Sens will play its home opener on Oct. 17 at the Yardmen Arena. Season tickets are the only way to secure your seat for the 2018-19 season at the lowest price and can be purchased or by calling 613-967-8067.

